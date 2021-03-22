Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: March 22, 2021, 5:49 PM

Youth goes missing in south Kashmir's Tral, family in despair

All efforts by the family to trace him proved futile even as a missing report has been filed at Police Station Tral in this regard.
Shahid’s father also issued a video appeal on Monday in which he is seen pleading with people to “return” his son. [Screengrab]
A 25-year-old youth from Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district has been missing for the past three days with his family on Monday putting a virtual appeal for his return.

As per news agency GNS, Shahid Ahmad Rather, 25, son of Ghulam Mohammad Rather, a resident of Luru Tral, went missing on Friday and hasn’t returned yet.

All efforts by the family to trace him proved futile even as a missing report has been filed at Police Station Tral in this regard.

A police official said that efforts are on to locate him, the official said. 

Shahid’s father also issued a video appeal on Monday in which he is seen pleading with people to “return” his son.

Also, women are seen appealing with folded hands to “people with whom he is to set him free” amid apprehensions that the youth might have joined militancy.

