Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a youth in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district and recovered some ammunition from his possession.

An official told news agency KNO that a man namely Irshad Ahmad Reshi was held by the police in the Tral Payeen area.

“Some ammunition including 8 detonators and one walkie talkie has been recovered from his possession,” the official said.

He said that further investigation has been initiated into the matter.