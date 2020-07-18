Youth killed, father injured after concrete slab collapses in Budgam

In a tragic incident, a concrete slab collapsed at a village in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, leaving a youth dead and his father injured, police said.

An official told Greater Kashmir that a father-son duo came under a concrete slab after it collapsed in Warsangam village at around 11:30 am today.

In-charge police post Soibugh, Mushtaq Ahmad said the 17-year-old Aijaz Hamid Bhat died while being transported to a hospital.

His father, identified as Abdul Hamid Bhat (50) suffered minor injuries in the incident. He was shifted to Budgam district hospital where he was treated for injuries in his forehead. However, he was later discharged from the hospital, said the police official.

As the news of the incident spread, a pall of gloom descended on the village.