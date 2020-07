A major rescue operation is underway in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district where a teen slipped into a water body on Wednesday.

According to news agency GNS, 18-year-old Gulzar Ahmad Tandooli slipped into a water body in Kangan area while he was trying to drink water from the canal.

Confirming the incident, SSP Ganderbal Khalil Poswal told GNS that the youth slipped into the nallah this evening and a major rescue operation is on to trace him.