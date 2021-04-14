Youth slips to death in north Kashmir's Gurez

A 20-year-old youth slipped to death in Dawar area of Gurez in north Kashmir Bandipora district on Wednesday.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that Muzamil Samoon, 20, son of Ghulam Mohammad Samoon, a resident of Khandyal slipped and fell into Kishanganga river at Dawar.

Although Samoon was immediately rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival, the official said.

He said the body was handed over to his relatives for the last rites after legal formalities even as police have registered a case in this regard.