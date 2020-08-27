Youth stabbed to death by cousin over property dispute in Pampore

A youth was stabbed to death by his cousin during a brawl over a property dispute in Pampore area of southern Pulwama district last night, police said.

An official said that the two families entered into an argument over a property issue in Chandhara village. He said things turned ugly when Aadil Ahmad Dar was attacked with a knife by his cousin Aijaz Ahmad, leaving him in a pool of blood.

Aadil was shifted to a hospital for treatment, but he succumbed, said the official.

When contacted, Senior Superintendent of Police, Awantipora, Tahir Saleem told Greater Kashmir that the accused was arrested late night near Gallander crossing on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. “Weapon of the offence has been also been seized and further action is being taken,” said Saleem.