Zafarul Islam booked for sedition over Facebook post

Delhi Police has started a sedition case against Delhi Minority Commission chairman Zafarul Islam Khan for his remarks on the social media.

An FIR was registered even as Khan apologised and removed the “controversial post.”

Delhi Police Special Cell registered the FIR on the complaint of a Vasant Kunj resident. The complaint came to the Lodhi Colony office of the special cell, after the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Safdarjung Enclave forwarded it.

The investigation has been handed over to special cell inspector Praveen Kumar.

According to the FIR, the copy of which is with IANS, Khan has been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code — 124 A (sedition) and 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc,).

Khan on April 28 had posted comments on his Facebook page. “Mind you, bigots, Indian Muslims have opted until now not to complain to the Arab and Muslim world about your hate campaigns and lynchings and riots. The day they are pushed to do that, bigots will face an avalanche,” Khan had written on Facebook.

However, the Delhi Minorities Commission’s chief on Friday had apologised for his remark and had said that he never tried to tarnish the image of India. He also removed the controversial post from the social media.

Meanwhile, a pubic statement has been issued in solidarity with Zafarul Islam Khan by a group of NGOs and citizens which condemned the media trial targeting Khan.

The statement demanded legal action against those who are distorting Khan’s Facebook post and spreading false propaganda against him.