Burkini or bikini should be a woman's choice, says Mehbooba over French Burkini ban

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said it should be a woman’s choice whether she’s comfortable in a bikini or ‘burkini’.

The Peoples Democratic Party president was referring to a row over the use of full-body Islamic “burkini” swimsuits in France.

“It should be a woman’s choice whether she’s comfortable in a bikini or burkini,” Mehbooba said on Twitter while posting a video in which a group of Muslim women defy Burkini ban in France.

Terming the ban as discrimination, several burkini-clad women, accompanied by activists from a rights group, went to the pools in France on Sunday demanding the right to bathe – despite a municipal ban on the swimwear worn by Muslim women.

The women want the public pools, which currently require men to wear swim briefs and women to wear bikinis or one-piece swimsuits, to change their regulations to accommodate burkini wearers.

