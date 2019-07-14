Life & Style
IANS
Mumbai,
UPDATED: July 14, 2019, 9:51 AM

Comedian-host Paritosh Tripathi pens a book

"I come from a family that has a flare of literature. My parents were literature teachers. As I was always influenced by them, I also graduated in Hindi literature," Paritosh said.
IANS
Mumbai,
UPDATED: July 14, 2019, 9:51 AM

Comedian-host-actor Paritosh Tripathi, popular as TRP Mama in “Super Dancer” show, is set to launch his book this month.

The Hindi book titled “Mann Patang Dil Dor”, which is a compilation of his poems, will hit the stalls on July 31.

Trending News

Martyrs sacrificed their lives for people's rule: Advisor Ganai

7 killed in Ramban accident

Farooq calls for unity against 'forces inimical' to J&K

Defence Minister to visit Jammu on July 20

“I come from a family that has a flare of literature. My parents were literature teachers. As I was always influenced by them, I also graduated in Hindi literature,” Paritosh said.

“From the beginning, I had love towards writing. To showcase this love, I got the stage of ‘Super Dancer’ where I essay a character of TRP Mama.”

Talking about the character, he said: “He is an amusing personality, who is always trying to impress all the show’s judges with his one-liner poems and jokes. Finally, I am going to present the book, which is penned by me.”

Latest News

Three drug peddlers arrested in Srinagar, contraband substance recovered: Police

Officials from Pak, India to discuss modalities of Kartarpur corridor

Neymar almost fully recovers from ankle injury

Trump scrapped Iran deal to spite Obama: New leak claims

The “Kaashi in Search of Ganga” actor has more in store for his fans.

Tagged in , ,
Related News