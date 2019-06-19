Life & Style
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: June 19, 2019, 10:54 AM

Dalrymple's book on East India Company launches in Sept

IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: June 19, 2019, 10:54 AM

Bestselling historian and author William Dalrymple’s latest book “The Anarchy”, based on the rise of the East India Company, will release on September 10, publisher Bloomsbury announced on Tuesday.

Calling it his “most ambitious and riveting book to date”, Bloomsbury revealed that the book tells “how one of the world’s most magnificent empires of the Mughals, disintegrated and was replaced by a dangerously unregulated private company”.

Trending News

2 JeM militants, soldier killed in Bijbehara gunfight

Student's body recovered near gunfight site in Achabal

Pulwama IED blast: 2 Army men succumb

Grenade blast in Pulwama

Dalrymple, who has written books like “White Mughals” and “The Last Mughal”, has shared three different covers of the book for the UK, the US and India, on his Twitter handle.

The award-winning author is the co-director of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) along with Namita Gokhale.

About the East India Company, which the publisher touts as the “first global corporate power”, it recounted that the company became an aggressive colonial power in the guise of a multi-national business.

Latest News

Searches at properties of sacked J&K Bank Chairman

Kejriwal, Mayawati, Mamata to skip all-party meet; Left to attend

Sharing intelligence inputs is duty of Pakistan: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik

Clashes erupt during search operation in Arwani, Internet snapped in Anantnag

“In less than half a century it had trained up a private security force of around 260,000 men – twice the size of the British Army – and had subdued an entire subcontinent, conquering first Bengal and finally, in 1803, the Mughal capital of Delhi itself,” the publisher said.

The book is available for pre-order on e-commerce sites.

Tagged in ,
Related News