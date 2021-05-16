Doctor with a difference

Srinagar-based young gynaecologist Dr Rumana Masudi like most of the medicos is striving hard to ensure that amid the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, patient-care remains the top priority. A Kashmir handicraft aficionado, Dr Rumana at the same time even during these tough times continues to come up with out-of-the-box ideas.

While hobbies for most of us have taken a back seat due to the pandemic, Dr Rumana has found a novel way to keep the traditional Kashmiri aari work thriving side-by-side creating awareness regarding Covid.

Initiated in October last year by her to revive the traditional aari work, brand Booyn Breeze (Chinar Breeze) has now become a medium to create awareness about use of facemasks and encourage the doctors and the nurses to fight covid.

“Coincidentally this brand was launched last year in October while I was a frontline worker on Covid duty. I utilised my quarantine time post duty hours by launching this online platform for revival of aari work,” says Dr Rumana.

Last week when people across the globe celebrated International Nurses’ Day, Dr Rumana came up with a creative idea to salute the relentless efforts of the frontline workers. “We gave away Covid warrior themed mini sling bags complimentary to some of the on-duty nurses on this occasion. These bags had messages such as ‘stay safe warrior’ embedded in traditional aari work. This gesture was well appreciated by the nurses,” says Dr Rumana.

In an endeavour to encourage the nurses and appreciate their work, this initiative has also launched ‘Booye-e-Boom’. As a part of this offer, a special lucky draw offer is being held during the ongoing week.

“We have an ongoing offer that any Covid frontline worker who orders Booyn Breeze bags can participate in a lucky draw and win an exotic key chain clutch with a personalised touch to it. Our artisans get the name of the nurse or the doctor embroidered on the bags which really cheers them up. The Booyn-e-Boon winner will be announced on May 23 and the offer is valid till then,” Dr Rumana said.

Amid the taxing task of working for stretched hours at the hospital, Dr Rumana has ensured not to lose the momentum which Booyn Breeze had gained.

Going a step ahead, Dr Rumana’s team has recently posted creative videos saluting the Covid warriors on the social media accounts of Booyn Breeze. One such video is on its Instagram page where Booyn Breeze has 1100 followers.

“One such video that we posted on the International Nurses’ Day had an optimistic Kashmiri song playing in the background with lyrics resounding we shall overcome the present crisis due to the pandemic. These are just small gestures to encourage everyone at the frontline,” says Dr Rumana.

Dr Rumana says she is pleasantly surprised that amid the ongoing lockdown and Covid resurgence, her initiative is continuing to help the marginalised embroidery artisans and other workforce such as delivery boys, etc.

“It is otherwise a very slack period for the artisans as they are jobless due to the lockdown. There are a number of people such as artisans, delivery boys who get employment avenues from this initiative and we at Booyn Breeze are quite glad about it,” says Dr Rumana.

Dr Rumana says the aari products of Booyn Breeze are available for sale on its online platforms such as Instagram and Facebook page. She says by purchasing these products people can support the artisan community of Kashmir.

“Despite the lockdown, we continue to get orders for our products from across the world mainly by Kashmiri Diaspora. Given the exotic quality of these products, the rates are nominal as the amount directly goes to the artisans without involving any middlemen,” says Dr Rumana.

She says besides reviving the local aari art, a part of the revenue from Booyn Breeze goes to the Ali Banat MATW project, which is a Kashmir-based charity.

To popularise the crafts, Booyn Breeze had last year started an online poster making competition for children across the globe. The theme ‘how Covid has affected children’ had elicited a good response locally and abroad. “Booyn-e-niche, the online poster making competition for children across the globe was held last November and we keep organising more such competitions” says Dr Rumana.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has taken the world by storm by touching the lives of every human being on earth. With the schools across the globe shut down, parents everywhere are struggling to keep their stay-at-home children active and educated. Although the schools are resorting to online classes to cover up the academics, life isn’t about science and maths only. We at Booyn Breeze believe that art gives us hope, purpose, and a desire to see beyond the problems of these difficult times,” says Dr Rumana.

She says Booyn Breeze believes in providing a common platform for children from different corners of the world to vent out their expression of this pandemic and hence get an ideal recreation to keep themselves engaged during this tough time “The posters were put up on the social media pages of the Booyn Breeze. Some entries were from the United States and UK,” says Dr Rumana.

Commenting on how social media has been vital for such initiatives, Dr Rumana says her cousin, Burhan Mir, a computer engineer, takes care of digital marketing and showcasing the items on social media platforms.

Dr Rumana says she first developed interest in the local hand-arts after a patient gifted her a sling bag with her name stitched on it. “He gave it as a gift and refused to take money. I was really touched. When my colleagues saw the bag, they ordered it too.”

During a few interactions with the artist she came to know that the craft was dying and artisans were surviving on mere pittances. Soon after, she started sharing pictures of the bag on friends and family WhatsApp groups. Subsequently, friends suggested to streamline it and give it a brand name. “My cousin jumped in and helped put up an Instagram page. That really helped in advertising the products and boosting sales. The craftsmen were really happy about it. This is how we have gone about it,” says Dr Rumana.

Dr Rumana says in days to come she will ensure that there are exciting product offers for Covid frontline workers especially nurses and doctors, adding that her brand is keen to have theme-based stationery boxes, gift clutches, foldable shopping bags, envelope clutches, sling bags with matching stole which can convey a message to people that how wearing facemasks and maintaining social distance are important.