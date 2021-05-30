Down but not out...

At a time when the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc across the world, it also took a toll on the ambitions of many young entrepreneurs and innovators. Here is the story of three such entrepreneurs and an innovator who fought the disease with fortitude and also ensured that their entrepreneurial zest is not affected.

Harris Dullo, MD, City Sign Technologies:

As the long harsh winter in the beginning of this year was just culminating, 29-year-old Srinagar-based businessman Harris Dullo like several other entrepreneurs, was waiting to get through the winters to clear previous orders that were stuck with his company for quite some time.

The first wave of Covid last year and later a harsh winter had already played a spoilsport for Dullo’s business that provides advertising and branding services to corporates.

Dullo was looking ahead for March 2021 to restart his work and hoped that the year ahead would be a money spinner but this plan soon hit a roadblock. “In March we aligned our team and cleared orders that were stuck with us. As budgets get allocated in March we got a fresh chunk of purchase orders in our kitty. As we were just planning to execute fresh orders for which we initiated procurement of raw material, suddenly Covid cases surged up following which administration ordered lockdown in most of the districts of J&K,” says Dullo.

Despite the surge in Covid cases, Dullo and his team received raw material while part of it remained stuck at the Mumbai port as Delhi also witnessed a lockdown due to the second wave of covid.

“The uncertainty had just begun but somehow we decided to start the manufacturing process strictly following Covid appropriate behaviour. We thought we will utilize the lockdown period in manufacturing and once the lockdown comes to end we will put up the installations at our clients which includes advertising and branding,” says Dullo.

Dullo was enthusiastic and even got himself a first dose of Covid vaccine but in May his ambitions including the venture received a set-back as he turned positive for Covid-19.

“I booked my vaccination slot and got my first jab. I felt a bit tired with mild fever but I thought these were the usual symptoms that occur after vaccination. After 3 or 4 days my condition started worsening with a heavy cough and extreme tiredness. I consulted a doctor on the phone and he advised me to get tested for Covid. I went straight to a nearby testing facility where I tested Covid positive,” recalls Dullo.

Dullo says it was the fighting spirit of an entrepreneur which helped him to fight Covid. “I diverted my mind to good vibes and started watching productive content on the internet. My family was tending to me with proper SOPs, wearing PPE gears. Being locked up in my room for 15 days talking to my family and friends on video calls is an experience I will never forget. On the 16th day I went again for testing and it came negative. It was such an emotional moment to be among my family once again,” says Dullo, who is hopeful that soon young entrepreneurs like him can go ahead with the routine work.

“The government should take steps to rescue businesses by providing some real sense relief packages. When we say package we don’t mean restructuring of loans and providing more loans which will ultimately turn businesses into NPAs. Please get it straight. This time the business community needs some real time hand holding so we can get back on track” says Dullo.

Waseem Nadaf, Innovator

Popularly known as ‘Unique Waseem”, young Srinagar-based innovator Waseem Nadaf has more than two dozen innovations to his credit. Nadaf cannot think of a life without innovation.

Last month when Nadaf was busy developing his innovations, he tested positive for Covid-19. Nadaf says his passion for innovations and longing to do his bit for Kashmir has kept him going even through his quarantine period.

“I had quarantined myself in my room and started fighting with the deadly virus. I was emotionally drained and my body was going through a lot of physical pain. It was a very hard time as my condition was really bad and I didn’t quite know what fate had in store for me. But even during this time, I also feel the simmering desire to get back to the world and help resolve the crisis for others also greatly helped me heal quickly,” says Nadaf.

Nadaf who has founded a concern ‘LetBreathe Technology’ that aims to market affordable, sustainable and eco-friendly innovations to the needy says even during his quarantine period, he also felt “the simmering desire to get back to the world and help resolve the crisis for others also greatly helped me heal quickly. “I have been keenly observing for a long time that technology is everywhere but it doesn’t reach the people who perhaps need it the most” says Nadaf.

Covid times have been tough for this young innovator. While he was fighting the Covid in home isolation, Nadaf got to know about the demise of his first mentor and head, department of Electronics, Kashmir University, Dr GM Bhat. However, despite this setback, Nadaf says he wants to keep innovating and is hopeful that mentorship of late Dr Bhat is put to a tangible use.

“Covid times are tough. From losing my first mentor in innovation Dr GM Bhat to facing a shocking discouragement from the government about the ventilator prototype which I had developed, the past year took a very heavy toll emotionally, mentally and physically on me. But, regardless, I simply cannot stop creating because I don’t know how life can exist otherwise” says Nadaf.

It was March 2020 when Nadaf came to know there are only 75 ventilators in Kashmir. It was then that he decided to develop a prototype of ventilator. “Witnessing people battling the acute shortage, I sensed the urgency of the matter and felt personally obligated to resolve the problem as best as I could. I had to come up with some open-source solution that could be replicated in other places,” says Nadaf. He soon developed prototype of ventilator which he hopes will soon attain a practical viability.

Khan Yasser Yousuf, Founder and MD, Star India Plastic Industries

It was March 2021, when Yasser was on a business trip to Delhi and his return ticket was booked for 30th March. Two days prior to his return, Yasser got a mild fever for a day. He went for Covid testing and it came negative on which Yasser was hopeful to return to Srinagar. “Unfortunately while on testing at Srinagar airport my COVID test came to be positive. I just held my breath for a while and prayed to Allah to help me to fight it in a positive way,” says Yasser.

As per Yasser, his quarantine period of more than three weeks felt like a “mental torture” but a firm belief in Almighty and a positive attitude helped Yasser sail through, says Yasser.

“Allah helped me to overcome this disease in a positive way. By the grace of Allah, the Internet proved to be a blessing during this period, as I was able to manage business to internet,” says Yasser. He says there are CCTVs installed at his factory which helped him to do surveillance of the unit even during the quarantine period. “Through social media I was able to get some orders and was able to manage the work through the internet and telephone. I would suggest my fellow entrepreneurs to remain positive if they get infected by this disease. A positive attitude is a must during this period,” says Yasser.

Under the aegis of his company, Star India Plastic Industries, Yasser operates a brand Naqsh and this business that produces plastic ceiling and panelling is one of its unique kind in the valley. He has 20 full time employees and 8 part timers. He is hopeful that the pandemic is soon over and the economy back on track.

“Pre Covid the company had very good turnover and the sales were very good. The company had a good chain of distributors and interior designers and architects. The company had many projects in hand. We were using 100% of resources for the production of the ceiling and panelling. And everything was going smooth,” says Yasser.

He says when the lockdown was announced by the government in March last year, the company had many orders to execute. “As the lockdown was unplanned and sudden, we lost all the orders and the company was shut for almost 5 months. During that period the company had to give salaries to its employees besides bearing rent and other expenses,” says Yasser.

He says after the government announced unlock last year, the company tried to resume its production on 50% capacity utilization. “The company was expecting that by 2021 it will get back to track again but as the lockdown was announced again no orders and projects were executed through its chain. Right now the company is using only 20% of its resources for the production. It is very hard to survive unless and until there will be a complete revival package from the government. Not like the packages that were provided before. Those packages are loans on loans. One loan paying the EMI of the other loan,” says Yasser.

Among the other measures that would help businesses to survive suggested by Yasser includes tax exemptions for small businesses. “Cut tax rates, eliminate certain taxes or extend payment deadlines. Lower interest rates for small businesses or offer subsidised, low-interest loans. Implement business rents holidays or controls; and reduce rates or extend payment deadlines for utilities,” Yasser suggests.

Peerzada Aaqib, Founder, Seha:

Peerzada Aaqib, 27, also known as the “Padman of Kashmir” who started working for the betterment of society as well as for women by introducing his own organic sanitary napkin unit under the name of Seha in April 2019 is yet another young Covid survivor.

Aaqib has fought Covid-19 which he says affected his health quite badly. “I was on oxygen for almost 10 days and has suffered a lot and am still facing some difficulties like weakness, body pain, chest pain. But this never stopped me from doing my work,” says Aaqib.

He says during the “Covid times” when he was quarantined, his father used to manage all aspects of the business. “My dad has always been my backbone. I am really grateful to my family who always supported me and whole Seha team who managed everything in a very well founded manner. Now things are not the same. I do work from home and my staff manages everything very smoothly,” says Aaqib.

Despite the lockdown and threat of infection, Seha has managed to distribute many boxes of napkins, especially to women in quarantine. “I have faced many hurdles and difficulties during this time but still I had personally delivered many boxes to needy girls during this crisis. I believe that it’s our priority to not think about profits and targets but come forward and help people as much as we can. We still distribute sanitary napkins among the females free of cost and to NGOs without any profit,” Aaqib said.

Aaqib says that amid the Covid-19 pandemic, not only doctors, nurses and ward boys but even delivery persons, ration shop owners and vegetable-fruit vendors and others have played a crucial role by providing timely access to all the necessary items and essential services important for survival during all the months of the pandemic.