Japanese world heritage site damaged by landslide

A landslide caused by torrential rain that has been battering the southwest of the Japanese archipelago has caused damaged to a Unesco World Heritage Site, authorities said on Tuesday.

The Terayama Charcoal Kiln on the island of Kyushu, which has been on Unesco’s list since 2015, has largely been buried by earth, Kagoshima city officials said in a statement cited by Efe news.

The site was built in 1858 on the orders of feudal lord Shimazu Nariakira, who dominated the region during a period of modernization for Japan.

Authorities said the area around the furnace would remain closed in order to stave off any further damage, as the ground had become loose following heavy rain.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), meanwhile, warned of the risk of landslides in the region owing to the adverse weather conditions. Storms are expected to continue until at least July 5.

According to the JMA, up to 778.5 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in the city of Ebino between June 28 and Tuesday morning, while in Satsumasendai the rainfall was up to 596.5 mm.

In the city of Hioki, in Kagoshima prefecture, rainfall reached a record of 313.5 mm on Monday, according to the weather agency.

The Japanese meteorological agency has asked the public to take extreme precautions and remain vigilant over the heavy rainfall.