Jeep Compass Trail Hawk unveiled in Srinagar

The much-awaited SUV Jeep Compass Trail Hawk was unveiled at ARG Automobiles PVT LTD — authorized dealers for Fiat Chrysler Automobile India — in Srinagar on Tuesday.

The unveiling ceremony was held in presence of M.D Gulzar Ahmad Sheikh, Director Rahiba Gulzar, Sales Head Shabir Ahsan Bhat, staff members and customers, a spokesperson said.

“Jeep Compass has impressed one and all ever since its launch, now Jeep Compass Trail Hawk is creating the Bench Mark in the segment of SUV. We are unveiling the vehicle today the prices will be declared soon.”

The Jeep Compass Trail Hawk is equipped with 9 speed AT, Engine Start and Stop (ESS System) Cruise Control Speed Control, Dual Zone AT Control with Voice Activation, Navigation Inbuilt, Customizable Graphic Driver information Display, Hill Descent control, All season and all terrain tyres, more Ground clearance and a lot more.