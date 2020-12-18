Non-profit group to hold three-day 'Chila-e-Kalaan' festival at Tagore Hall from tomorrow

Actors Creative Theatre (ACT), a non-profit organization, is organizing a three-day cultural event, Istaqbaal e Chila-e Kalaan (welcome to 40 days of harsh winters) at Tagore Hall, Srinagar from Saturday.

The event is being held in collaboration with Srinagar Smart City Limited and will conclude on 21st December.

Creative Director of ACT, Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan during a press conference on Friday at Tagore Hall said that the event is being organized at a time when Kashmiri people are sitting in their cozy rooms because of the freezing cold.

“We want them to come out of their homes and enjoy this cultural extravaganza as this season is taken as a dull period in Kashmir and there are least cultural activities. We want to utilize this opportunity and want to make this period a most happening one,” Khan said.

He further said that for those people who will not be able to come out of their homes or are living in other parts of the countries, they can watch it through the digital media.

Khan said that the event will focus on the Kashmiri folk music/ folk dances. “We shall also be presenting Gojri, Pahari and Punjabi folk songs/ folk dances. Short comedy plays, relevant with Chila-e-Kalaan will entertain the masses to the maximum,” he said adding some of the specially-abled artists will also be part of the performance.

SPV Coordinator for Srinagar Smart City Limited Rizwan Khursheed said that they want to connect the people through this three day festival.

Registered in 1976, ACT has been working in the field of theater, music, TV, films, literature, festivals and shows in Kashmir.