Omar Abdullah, Shah-Faesal support Zaira's decision to quit acting, wish her luck

Hours after National Award-winning actor Zaira Wasim announced her “disassociation” from the field of acting, political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir supported her decision and wished her luck.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, “Who are any of us to question @ZairaWasimmm’s choices? It’s her life to do with as she pleases. All I will do is wish her well & hope that what ever she does makes her happy.”

The 18-year-old actor said she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith and religion.

In a detailed post on her Facebook page, which she later shared across all social media platforms, the Kashmiri-born “Dangal” fame star said she realised “though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here”.

Former bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal said he respected Wasim’s decision and wished her luck.

Also Read | Draft Srinagar Master Plan

“I always respected @ZairaWasimmm’s decision to be an actor. Perhaps no other Kashmiri has achieved such an iconic status, such success and fame, at such a young age. And today, as she quit the industry, I have no choice but to respect her decision. Wish her luck,” Faesal said in a tweet.