Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: January 3, 2021, 2:09 AM

1 COVID death, 244 new cases in J&K

Representational Photo
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 244 new coronavirus cases and another death, taking the tally to 1.21 lakh and the toll to 1,885 on Saturday, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 107 were from Jammu division and 137 from Kashmir division of the Union territory. Jammu recorded the highest number of 78 cases, followed by 46 in Srinagar district, the officials said.

The active cases dropped to 2,999, while 1.17 lakh patients have recovered so far. One more death was from Kashmir division, the officials said.

