national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: December 18, 2020, 12:42 AM

100 pc rural households in Srinagar, Ganderbal get tap water connections: Jal Shakti Ministry

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: December 18, 2020, 12:42 AM
Representational Pic

Every rural household in Ganderbal and Srinagar districts of Jammu and Kashmir has been given tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Thursday.

The union territory is planning 100 per cent coverage by 2022 to achieve the target of providing tap water connection to its every rural household. The Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide tap water connections to all rural households of the country by 2024.

Trending News
GK Photo

'Chillai Kalan' - harshest period of winter - begins in Kashmir

Representational Image

Woman found dead in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Bodh Gaya Global Dialogue on 'Sustainable Development, Heritage & Enlightenment' | LG Sinha addresses valedictory session of IGNCA

Kupwara job aspirants demand screening test

“In the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, every household in Ganderbal and Srinagar districts has got tap water connections and every family is getting potable piped water in their homes,” the Jal Shakti Ministry said in a statement.

Out of 18.17 lakh rural households in Jammu and Kashmir, 8.66 lakh (48 per cent) are provided with tap water connections. J&K plans to provide tap connections in 2.32 lakh households during 2020-21.

So far, one state (Goa), 18 districts, including Srinagar and Ganderbal in Jammu & Kashmir and Lahaul, Spiti in Himachal Pradesh, and more than 423 blocks, 33,000-gram panchayats and 60,000 villages have achieved 100 per cent household coverage.

Latest News
Cricket on a frozen track in Gurez. GK Photo

Watch: Cricket on a Frozen Track in Picturesque Gurez Gets 'World' Attention

Representational Photo

Demand rises for returning hospitals to non-Covid status

Image for representational purpose only. Source: Wikipedia/ Hoko

NSO Group hacked 36 journalists' iPhones with spyware: Report

Flag of Saudi Arabia / [Photo for only Representational Purpose]

Saudi Arabia suspends international flights over renewed virus fears

In less than a year, about 2.80 crore households in the country have been provided with tap water connections, the ministry said. As of now, 6.03 crore households (32 per cent) of the country are getting tap water supply into their homes. Every year, more than three crore households are to be given tap water connections, the ministry added.

Related News