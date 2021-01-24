national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: January 25, 2021, 2:30 AM

100 students to watch R- Day parade from PM's box

File Photo
File Photo

At least 100 meritorious students from schools and colleges will get a chance to see the Republic Day parade from the Prime Minister’s box on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Education.

The students will also get to interact with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ after the parade.

According to a ministry official, 100 students have been shortlisted for the purpose — 50 from schools and 50 from higher education institutions.

Besides, the parade of gallantry awardees and children who have earned bravery awards will also be not be there at the 72nd Republic Day event, on account of social distancing, they said.

Also, there will be no chief guest at the event this year.

This year, the number of participants in the Republic Day cultural programmes has been cut down from over 600 to just 401 this year, to avoid overcrowding and follow social distancing norms in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

