130 people still missing in Uttarakhand glacial burst: Govt

As many as 130 people continue to be missing following the February 7 glacial burst in Uttarakhand, which claimed 74 lives, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said:

“As per information received from the state government of Uttarakhand, 74 bodies have been recovered so far and 130 persons are still reported missing. The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the incident.”