national
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 3:36 AM

131 more die across India

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 3:36 AM
Photo: Aman Farooq/GK
File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

India registered the lowest number of coronavirus fatalities in over eight months with 131 more deaths being recorded, the Health Ministry said Monday.

The new fatalities are the lowest since May 17, 2020 when the country registered 120 deaths in a day.

The number of cases rose to 1,06,67,736 with 13,203 more people testing positive for the pathogen. There are 1,84,182 active cases, which is 1.73 percent of the total infections and it remained below 2 lakh for the sixth consecutive day, according to the ministry data.

As many as 1,03,30,084 people have recuperated, taking the recovery rate to 96.83 percent, while the fatality rate rose to 1.4 percent.

The 131 new deaths include 45 from Maharashtra, 20 from Kerala, nine from Delhi and eight each from Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, the ministry said.

A total of 1,53,470 deaths have been reported so far in across India, including 50,785 from Maharashtra, followed by 12,316 in Tamil Nadu, 12,197 in Karnataka, 10,808 in Delhi, 10,115 in West Bengal, 8617 in Uttar Pradesh and 7147 in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the ICMR, 19.23 crore tests have been conducted so far with 5,70,246 samples being tested on Sunday.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that statewide distribution of figures was subject to further verification and reconciliation.

