170 non-performing officers prematurely retired in last 2 years: Centre

Representational Pic
As many as 170 non-performing government officers have been prematurely retired in the last two years, Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

“As per the information/data provided by different ministries/departments /cadre controlling authorities (CCAs), provisions of FR 56(J)/similar provisions have been invoked against 90 Group-A officers and 80 Group-B officers in last two years,” Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in written reply to a question. The provisions allows the government to retire an employee in public interest prematurely for being allegedly corrupt or non-performing, among others.

