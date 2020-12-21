national, Today's Paper
New Delhi,
UPDATED: December 22, 2020, 1:40 AM

24k new Covid cases, 333 deaths reported in India

New Delhi,
UPDATED: December 22, 2020, 1:40 AM
Representational Photo


With 24,367 new coronavirus infections and 333 deaths in the past 24 hours, India’s overall tally stood at 10,055,560 on Monday, while the death toll touched 1,45,810, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

A total of 96,06,111 people have recovered till now, while 25,709 recovered in the last 24 hours. Currently, there are 3,03,639 active cases. The recovery rate stands at 95.53 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.45 as per cent.

A total of 16,20,98,329 samples have been tested for Covid-19 till now. Of these, 9,00,134 samples were tested on Sunday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 18,96,518 cases till date.

Over 70 per cent of the daily new cases are being reported by 10 states and union territory — Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Over 75 per cent of the deaths are being reported from Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Haryana.

