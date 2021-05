Lack of expert drivers manning trucks ferrying oxygen has led to the oxygen shortage crisis in Goa’s top hospital, Goa Medical College, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday, even as Health Minister VishwajitRane claimed that 26 persons died within four hours due to shortage of oxygen at the apex health facility.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rane said that 26 patients admitted to a Covid ward at the hospital, had died between 2 am and 6 am on Tuesday morning.