3.17 lakhs cyber crimes in India in just 18 months: Govt

A total of 3,17,439 cyber crimes and 5,771 FIRs were registered online through a centralised portal in the last 18 months — a sizeable number of them in Maharashtra and Karnataka, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the Ministry of Home Affairs operationalised the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal on August 30, 2019 to provide a centralised mechanism to the citizens for online reporting of all types of cyber crime incidents, with a special focus on cyber crimes against women and children. “As per the data maintained, since its inception 3,17,439 cyber crime incidents and 5,771 FIRs have been registered up to February 28, 2021 in the country which includes, 21,562 cyber crime incidents and 87 FIRs in Karnataka and 50,806 cyber crime incidents and 534 FIRs in Maharashtra,” he said in a written reply to a question.