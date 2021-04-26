3 sectors exempted from ban

A day after putting a ban on the use of liquid oxygen for non-medical purposes, the government on Monday allowed three sectors — ampules and vials, pharmaceutical and defence forces — to use the commodity.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla had on Sunday imposed a ban on the use of liquid oxygen for non-medical purposes, amid a scarcity of medical oxygen in many parts of the country, particularly in Delhi, that have been hit by a fresh wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to states and Union Territories on Monday, Bhalla said that three sectors — ampules and vials; pharmaceutical and defence forces — have now been exempted from the ban order.