national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 27, 2021, 1:14 AM

3 sectors exempted from ban

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 27, 2021, 1:14 AM
File Photo
File Photo

A day after putting a ban on the use of liquid oxygen for non-medical purposes, the government on Monday allowed three sectors — ampules and vials, pharmaceutical and defence forces — to use the commodity.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla had on Sunday imposed a ban on the use of liquid oxygen for non-medical purposes, amid a scarcity of medical oxygen in many parts of the country, particularly in Delhi, that have been hit by a fresh wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trending News

Healthcare institutes rue delay in payments under Sehat scheme

Education Deptt proposes massive infra upgradation in Govt schools

GK File/Aman Farooq

Teachers continue to test positive

Representational Image

9 shops sealed in Tangmarg

In a letter to states and Union Territories on Monday, Bhalla said that three sectors — ampules and vials; pharmaceutical and defence forces — have now been exempted from the ban order.

Related News