national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Mumbai,
UPDATED: June 8, 2020, 4:37 AM

33 Maha cops died of COVID19 so far, over 2,560 infected

Press Trust of India
Mumbai,
UPDATED: June 8, 2020, 4:37 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

At least 33 Maharashtra Police personnel, including an officer, have so far died of COVID-19, a police official said on Sunday.

As many as 2,562 police personnel have till now tested positive for the deadly disease in the state, he said.

Trending News
Representational Pic

CRPF man who died of Covid19 to be cremated in Kashmir

Pic/GK

Four militants killed in Shopian gunfight: Police

12 yrs on, Settlement Assistants await regularization of services

JKAP concerned over losses due to weather vagaries

“Out of these, 33 personnel, including 18 of the Mumbai Police force, died of the infection,” he said.

As of now, the number of active cases in the state police force is 1,497, including 196 officers.

During the lockdown, 260 policemen were assaulted for which 841 people were arrested, the official said, adding that nearly 86 security personnel were injured in the attacks.

Latest News
Representational Pic

CRPF man who died of Covid19 to be cremated in Kashmir

File Representational Pic

Record single-day spike of 9,983 COVID-19 cases; death toll 7,135: Health ministry

Representational Pic

Khanyar resident, CRPF man die of Covid-19; J&K toll 43

Pic/GK

Four militants killed in Shopian gunfight: Police

Besides, 45 health professionals were also attacked during the lockdown, he said.

Police registered 1,23,424 offences under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), he said.

Also, 1,330 offences were registered for illegal transportation during the lockdown for which 23,866 people were arrested and over 80,000 vehicles seized.

The police collected fine worth Rs 6.62 crore for various offences, the official said.

Personnel at the police control rooms handled over one lakh calls of queries and complaints related to COVID-19 during the lockdown, he added.

Related News