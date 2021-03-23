34 Jamia Academy students clear Mains

Thirty-four students of Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) have cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination and qualified for Civil Services (interview) Examination 2020, the university announced on Tuesday.

According to a statement by Jamia Millia Islamia, the RCA will conduct a series of mock interviews and interactive sessions for the qualified students “with the help of senior/retired bureaucrats and academicians”. “Another 35 students of RCA were selected for different state public services in J-K, Bihar, UP, Maharashtra, Karnataka, as well as for IB, CAPF, RBI and other central and state services,” the statement added.