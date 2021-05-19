4.87 crore vax doses to be available by June-end

A total of 4,87,55,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be available for direct procurement by states and Union Territories (UTs) by June end. The Union Health Ministry shared the information based on inputs received from vaccine manufacturers.

In order to ensure efficient and judicious utilization of available doses for successful implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Ministry has advised the states and the UTs to prepare a district-wise Covid Vaccination Centre (CVC) for administration of Covid-19 vaccines.

It is also advised to use multiple media platforms for dissemination of such information to increase awareness among the masses.

Both the state governments and private CVCs have been asked to publish their vaccination calendar on the CoWIN digital platform in advance but have been warned to desist from publishing single day vaccination calendars.

The Centre has also advised the states and the UTs to ensure that there is no overcrowding at the CVCs as well as to ensure that the process of booking appointments on CoWIN is hassle-free.

The states and UTs have been advised to direct officials to prepare an advance plan for the administration of Covid-19 vaccine till June 15.