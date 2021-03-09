4 ALLEN students achieve perfect percentile in JEE Main

Director Allen Career Institute, Brajesh Maheshwari today said that six students across the country scored 100 percentile, 4 of which are Classroom Students of Allen Career Institute.

In a statement the institute said Siddhant Mukherjee, Saket Jha, Gurmrit Singh, and Anant Krishna Kidambi have scored 100 Percentile in the exam. Apart from this, Siddhant Mukherjee has scored 300 out of 300 marks, which is a perfect score; he has also topped Maharashtra State.

“The list of 41 state toppers has been released by the NTA, of which 14 state toppers are from the Allen Career Institute. It includes 10 classroom and 4 DLP students. Allen Student Siddhant Mukherjee is Maharashtra state topper, Siddharth Gupta has topped Haryana, Souvik De has topped Meghalaya, Yash Kumar has topped Jharkhand. While Antriksha Gupta topped Madhya Pradesh, Udhav Verma topped Karnataka, Soumyadeep Paul topped Assam, Saket topped Rajasthan. Along with this, Nihit Agarwal has topped the Outside India category, Ayon Ghosh topped Chhattisgarh, Danish Jhanjhi topped Punjab, Shriya Tiwari topped Dadar Nagar Haveli, Gurmrit topped Chandigarh, and Anant Krishna Kidambi topped Gujarat. Souvik De, Yash Kumar, Udhav Verma, and Nihit Agarwal are Allen Distance Learning Programme (DLP) students. The rest of them are Allen classroom students. Also, a large number of Allen students have scored above the 99 percentile,” the statement reads.