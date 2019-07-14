'4-lane highway for Kartarpur Sahib to be ready by Sep 30'

A four-lane highway linking Gurdaspur-Amritsar road to the international border for pilgrims to Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara in Pakistan will be ready by September-end, an official release said Sunday.

The construction work on the highway to the international border is progressing in full swing and half of the work of the entire project is already complete, the statement added. The 4.19 km-long highway is being built at a cost of Rs 120 crore. The construction of bridge substructure, including its piling and pile caps has been completed on the Indian side, the statement said, adding the works of casting piers and piers caps is under progress along with the girder casting work.