4-yr BEd degree to be minimum qualification for teaching by 2030

The minimum degree qualification for teaching will be a 4-year integrated BEd course by 2030 and stringent action will be taken against “substandard” stand-alone teacher education institutions, according to the new National Education Policy (NEP).

The new NEP approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday has outlined several reforms for both school education and higher education. The policy has also laid down a road map for how the demands for training teachers in tune with the policy requirements will be met. “By 2030, the minimum degree qualification for teaching will be a 4-year integrated BEd degree. Stringent action will be taken against substandard stand-alone Teacher Education Institutions (TEIs),” the policy document said. “A common National Professional Standards for Teachers (NPST) will be developed by the National Council for Teacher Education by 2022, in consultation with NCERT, SCERTs, teachers and expert organizations from across levels and regions.