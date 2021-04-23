national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Jabalpur,
UPDATED: April 24, 2021, 1:40 AM

5 patients die in MP hospital

Press Trust of India
Jabalpur,
UPDATED: April 24, 2021, 1:40 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Five coronavirus patients admitted to the ICU of a private hospital here died allegedly after its oxygen supply ran out, prompting the authorities to order a probe.

The incident which took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday at Galaxy Hospital came amid a grave medical oxygen shortage crisis in many parts of the country.

Trending News
File Photo

COVID-19 surge: Curfew announced in J&K from 8 pm tonight till Monday morning

File Photo of G A Mir

J&K Congress asks workers to help needy amid spike in COVID-19 infections

File Photo

Kashmir Chamber defers polls to Executive Committee in view of COVID-19 surge

Representational Image

Pedestrian injured after hit by three-wheeler in north Kashmir's Lolab

“As per the family members, the patients died after the stock of oxygen got over,” said City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Dipak Mishra. The hospital management, however, was not available for comment despite several calls.

Tagged in ,
Related News