5 patients die in MP hospital

Five coronavirus patients admitted to the ICU of a private hospital here died allegedly after its oxygen supply ran out, prompting the authorities to order a probe.

The incident which took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday at Galaxy Hospital came amid a grave medical oxygen shortage crisis in many parts of the country.

“As per the family members, the patients died after the stock of oxygen got over,” said City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Dipak Mishra. The hospital management, however, was not available for comment despite several calls.