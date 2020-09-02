Editor's Picks, national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: September 2, 2020, 11:03 PM

'54% COVID19 cases in 18-44 age group'

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: September 2, 2020, 11:03 PM
File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK
File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

The Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday that 54 per cent of the COVID-19 cases reported in India are in the age group of 18-44 years, while 51 per cent deaths are among people aged 60 and above.

Presenting an analysis of COVID-19 cases and mortality on the basis of age, it also said that 36 per cent of the fatalities reported are in the age group of 45-60 years, 11 per cent in the age group of 26-44 years and 1 per cent each among people aged 18-25 years and those below 17 years.

Trending News
Representational Image

Father-daughter duo attempt suicide in north Kashmir's Mirgund

GK Photo

Militants killed in Pattan gunfight affiliated with Hizb: Police officer

JKAP concerned over frequent closure of Sgr-Jammu highway

ASGMC seeks official language status to Punjabi

The same figures were shared by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan during a press briefing on August 25. He had also said that 69 per cent of COVID-19 deaths have been reported among males and 31 per cent among females. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Related News