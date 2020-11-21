564 die, 46,232 cases reported across India

Continuing with the trend post Diwali festivities, India has reported a steady rise of fresh cases over the past four days. There were 46,232 new cases in the last 24 hours pushing the cumulative tally to 90,50,597, as per the Union Health Ministry data on Saturday.

It is also, however, the 14th straight day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

The toll continues to remain a concern with 564 fatalities that took the total deaths to 1,32,726 since January.

As per the official data, India reported 45,882 Covid-19 cases on Friday, 45,567 on Thursday, while on Wednesday it was 38,616.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases stood at 4,39,747. As many as 84,78,124 people have recovered from the disease so far.