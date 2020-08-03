6 more die due to spurious liquor in Punjab; toll 110

The death toll in the Punjab hooch tragedy rose to 110 with six more people reported dead after drinking spurious liquor, officials said on Monday.

Three fatalities were reported from Tarn Taran, two from Gurdaspur’s Batala and one from Amritsar, they said.

So far, the maximum 83 deaths have taken place in Tarn Taran district, followed by 14 in Batala and 13 in Amritsar. The tragedy has been unfolding since Wednesday evening in the three districts.

Tarn Taran Deputy Commissioner Kulwant Singh said two people are critical while the condition of eight others is stable.

Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ishfaq said one person died on Monday afternoon while another on Sunday. Amritsar Deputy Commissioner G S Khaira said the death toll in Amritsar reached 13 as one more person died on Sunday night.