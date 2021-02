The number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID19 reached 68.26 lakh on Wednesday, the 26th day of the countrywide inoculation programme, the Union Health Ministry said.

The cumulative number of beneficiaries vaccinated against the coronavirus till Wednesday 6 pm through 1,42,455 sessions is 68,26,898, as per a provisional report, the ministry said.

These include 56,65,172 healthcare workers (57.4 per cent) and 11,61,726 frontline workers (13.2 per cent), it said.