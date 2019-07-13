7 killed in Assam floods, north India receives rain

Heavy rains worsened the flood situation in Assam on Saturday, with the death toll rising to seven, while northern parts of the country received light to moderate showers.

The rains, however, eluded the national capital. The city continued to reel under hot weather conditions, with the maximum temperature settling at 39.6 degrees Celsius — four notches above the season’s average.

The situation in Assam remained grim as the floods claimed another life, taking the death toll to seven.

The deluge has affected over 14 lakh people across 25 districts of the state, including Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Barpeta, Morigaon, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Goalpara, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia, the ASDMA said.

Barpeta is the worst hit with 5.22 lakh people affected, followed by 1.38 lakh in Dhemaji and 95,000 in Morigaon, it said.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Meanwhile, parts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh received light to moderate rains, bringing down the mercury by a few notches.

Himachal Pradesh’s Sarahan received the maximum rainfall of 131 mm, followed by 82 mm in Naina Devi, 71 mm in Bilaspur, 47 mm in Una, and 46 mm each in Shimla and Kangra, the MeT department said.

Kufri recorded 44 mm of rainfall, while Kasauli, Manali and Dalhousie received 13, 3 and 1 mm, respectively, it said.

Also Read | Authorities make meters mandatory for Auto-rickshaws

The weatherman has issued a ‘yellow’ weather warning for heavy rains in the state from Sunday to Tuesday.

Rains in parts of Punjab and Haryana brought relief for residents from hot weather conditions as the maximum temperatures plummeted three notches below normal. Amritsar received 28.2 mm of rains, followed by 14 mm in Ludhiana, 12 mm in Ambala and 10 mm in Patiala, the Met department said.