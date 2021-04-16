70% samples had UK variant: PGI Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Apr 15: With the number of Covid-19 cases surging at a much faster rate in the second wave, it was assumed that the UK variant of the virus could be responsible for this alarming spike, the PGI hospital said here on Thursday.

This has been amply proved by the latest findings of the PGIMER samples sent to the National Centre for Diseases Control as 70 per cent of the samples had UK variant of Covid-19 while 20 per cent of the samples had the 681-H mutant, said Jagat Ram, Director, PGIMER.

Detailing further about the inference, he said, “The Department of Virology, PGIMER, Chandigarh, had sent 60 positive samples of Covid-19 to the National Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC) in New Delhi in March.”

It was found that 70 per cent of the samples had UK variants of Covid-19, one sample was found to have double mutation. The 681-H mutant of Covid-19 was observed in 20 per cent of the samples. Majority of the samples were from Chandigarh, he informed.

Sending a note of caution, Jagat Ram said, “Considering the high transmission and faster spread of Covid-19 by the UK variant, it is suggested that everyone should follow appropriate behaviour by wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and frequently using sanitiers and hand washing.”

The PGI director further advised to avoid crowded places and non-essential travel. Stressing on the need of vaccination for priority groups, Jagat Ram said, “The priority groups should get vaccinated against Covid-19 which will help reduce the intensity and severity of the disease, which will further help in breaking the chain of the transmission.”