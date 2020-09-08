national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: September 9, 2020, 12:05 AM

75809 cases, 1133 deaths in India

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: September 9, 2020, 12:05 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Recording over 90,000 new cases for two days in a row, India’s COVID-19 tally rose by 75,809 in the last 24 hours to reach 42,80,422 on Tuesday, while a record 1,133 fatalities took the death toll to 72,775, the Union health ministry data showed.

During the same period, the number of recoveries surged to 33,23,950 pushing the recovery rate to 77.65 per cent, according to the data updated at 8 am on Tuesday.

Trending News
Representational Pic

COVID-19 claims 10 more lives, J&K toll 858

Representational Pic

'Uncategorised' militant, two OGWs blamed for grenade throwing incidents in Sopore held

A man's sample is being taken for COVID-19 testing. Mir Imran/GK

1578 covid-19 cases take J&K tally past 50000

GK Photo

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Delina, two others injured

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.7 per cent.

According to the data, there are 8,83,697 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprise 20.65 per cent of the total caseload.

India’s tally of coronavirus infection crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, reached 30 lakh on August 23 and went past 40 lakh on September 5.

Latest News

Entire J&K population under Ayushman Bharat ambit

Under Jan Abhiyan, Govt to bring governance closer to people

India, China reach 5-point consensus to de-escalate tensions in eastern Ladakh

Reopening of schools | Parents' consent must for students to attend: DSEK

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the number of tests conducted for detection of COVID-19 in India has reached 5,06,50,128 with 10,98,621 samples being tested on Monday.

Related News