Mumbai reported 89 deaths due to Coronavirus on Friday, the highest one-day toll since June 30 last year, which pushed its fatality count to 13,161, the data released by the civic body said.

With the addition of 3,925 new COVID-19 cases during the day, the city’s infection tally rose to 6,48,624.

This is for the second time this month, the city has reported less than 4,000 cases in a day. On April 26, it had recorded 3,876 cases.