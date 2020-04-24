A month of lockdown

It has been a month. Of life slowing to a crawl, of going back to the basics, of recalibrating equations with family, friends and colleagues and waking up, as if from a dream, to the vast inequalities and commonalities that underlie Indian society.

On the evening of March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the entire country would go under lockdown from midnight to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Dr Arvind Kumar, a noted lung surgeon at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said the month-long lockdown has been “immensely beneficial” for India and prevented a “US or Europe-like” situation from materialising in the country.

“More importantly, it has given us a golden 30 days time to prepare our health services and other support services to face the onslaught (of the virus) even if it was to come in the ensuing days,” he told PTI.

Kumar also said that as a healthcare worker he would like to see a decision on extension of the lockdown around April 30 or May 1 after assessing the situation at the time. “Lifting of lockdown should be very gradual. Some facilities should remain closed through the month of May like schools, colleges, malls, cinema halls, religious places and markets. Certain sectors feeling the pinch should open but only in green zones, while red and orange zones should continue in lockdown,” he said.