Aadhaar not mandatory for registration on Co-Win portal

Aadhaar is not mandatory for registration on Co-WIN portal, Union Minister of State for Health AshwiniChoubey informed LokSabha on Friday.

Providing details about the Co-WIN portal, he said it has been developed by the Ministry of Health, government of India with the support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), India Office. On whether Aadhaar is mandatory for registering on the Co-WIN application, Choubey, in a written reply, said, “No, Aadhaar is not mandatory for registration on Co-WIN portal.” He said that Rs 58.90 lakh has been incurred on Co-WIN, as on February 1 this year.

“Yes, privacy impact assessments were carried out for Co-WIN portal. For data safety, data is encrypted using a highly secure key, no unauthorised access to database on AWS server is allowed and restricted access to relational database service (to decrease the risk of malicious activities).”