national, Today's Paper
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 3, 2020, 1:03 AM

Aarogya Setu a surveillance system outsourced: Rahul

IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 3, 2020, 1:03 AM
File photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday raised questions over the Aarogya Setu mobile application launched by the Centre to tackle coronavirus, alleging it is a “sophisticated surveillance system outsourced to a private operator, with no institutional oversight”.

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said: “The Aarogya Setu application is a sophisticated surveillance system outsourced to a private operator, with no institutional oversight — raising serious data security and privacy concerns. Technology can help keep us safe; but fear must not be leveraged to track citizens without their consent.”

Trending News

Ganderbal man tests negative for COVID-19, buried as per protocol

Gurez-Bandipora road re-opens for traffic after five days

'No movement to be allowed on Bandipora-Gurez road'

Representational Pic

SMC sanitizes Rainawari red zone

Lockdown violations: petrol pump, 15 shops sealed in Baramulla

Earlier in the day, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said various experts have raised multiple issues of privacy regarding the Aarogya Setu application.

“We are looking at the privacy issues, as also the compulsory deduction of money and hopefully within the next 24 hours we will come up with a more comprehensive and calibrated response on the issue. But, these are areas of concern, we have noted,” Surjewala said.

Related News