Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
June 7, 2020

'Aarogya Setu remains among top 10 downloaded apps globally'

Aarogya Setu, a government app developed for tracking COVID-19 patients, retained its position as one of the top 10 downloaded mobile apps in the world in May, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Saturday.

  The Centre has made the app mandatory for government employees to bolster efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“AarogyaSetu one of the top 10 downloaded mobile apps globally since launch, second month in running. India has led the way in effectively leveraging technology to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kant said in a tweet.

