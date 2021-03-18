About 5% rebate to buyers of new cars on scrapping of old vehicles: Gadkari

Under the government’s vehicle scrapping policy, about 5 per cent rebate on new cars would be offered to buyers on scrapping of old vehicles, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told Parliament on Thursday and termed it a “win-win” policy that will help improve fuel efficiency and reduce pollution.

“The ‘Voluntary Vehicle-Fleet Modernisation Programme’ or ‘Vehicle Scrapping Policy’ will offer a rebate of about 5 per cent to buyers on new car purchases in lieu of scrapping of the old. The vehicle manufacturers are advised to provide a discount of 5 per cent on purchase of new vehicle against the scrapping certificate,” Gadkari said.

“The scheme shall provide strong incentives to owners of old vehicles to scrap old and unfit vehicles through registered scrapping centres, which shall provide the owners with a scrapping certificate,” he said. Listing the incentives, Gadkari said, “Scrap value for the old vehicle given by the scrapping centre will be approximately 4-6 per cent of the ex-showroom price of a new vehicle”.

The state governments may be advised to offer a road tax rebate of up to 25 per cent for personal vehicles and up to 15 per cent for commercial vehicles, he said. In addition, registration fees may also be waived for the purchase of a new vehicle against the scrapping certificate.

The ecosystem is expected to attract additional investments of around Rs 10,000 crore and 35,000 job opportunities. This policy will result in an increase in GST to about Rs 40,000 crore, Gadkari said.

The Road Transport and Highway Ministry will publish a draft notification for stakeholders’ comments in the next few weeks.

Under the policy, tentatively, rules for fitness tests and scrapping centres are likely to be applicable from October 1, 2021, while scrapping of government and PSU vehicles that are older than 15 years will be from April 1, 2022.

Mandatory fitness testing for heavy commercial vehicles is likely to be in force from April 1, 2023, and the same will be in place in a phased manner for other categories from June 1, 2024.

The minister said there are 51 lakh light motor vehicles that are older than 20 years and 34 lakh light motor vehicles that are older than 15 years.

Around 17 lakh medium and heavy commercial vehicles are older than 15 years without a valid fitness certificate, Gadkari said, adding older vehicles cause 10 to 12 times more pollution than fit ones.

A vehicle failing fitness test or failing to get a renewal of its registration certificate may be declared as ‘End of Life Vehicle’.

The ministry has proposed that commercial vehicles be de-registered after 15 years in case of failure to get the fitness certificate. Increased fees for fitness certificate and fitness test may be applicable 15 years onwards from the date of initial registration, according to the minister.

Another proposal is that private vehicles be de-registered after 20 years if found unfit or in case of a failure to renew registration certificate. Increased re-registration fees will be applicable 15 year onwards from the date of initial registration. Addressing the media, Gadkari said about 100 scrapping centres would be made operational in the next two years.