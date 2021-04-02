Academic year 2021-22 | CBSE not to reduce syllabus for students of classes 9-12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided not to reduce the syllabus for the students of classes 9 to 12 for academic year 2021-22, according to the new curriculum.

The CBSE had last year rationalised the syllabus by up to 30 per cent for classes 9 to 12 for academic year 2020-21 to reduce the course load of students amid the COVID-19 crisis. The students who studied the reduced syllabus will appear in exams in May-June.

According to the new syllabus released by the CBSE, the chapters and topics that were slashed in the last academic year have been restored in the official curriculum for the upcoming academic session, 2021-22. “The board already announced last year that the rationalisation exercise was a one-time initiative as teaching and learning through online mediums or alternative methods was fairly new then,” a CBSE official said.