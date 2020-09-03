Account linked to PM personal website hacked: Twitter

Twitter on Thursday said the account linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal website was hacked, and it has now been restored.

“We’re aware of this activity and have taken steps to secure the compromised account. We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted. Advice on keeping your account secure can be found here,” a Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The compromised account has about 2.5 million followers.

After hacking the @narendramodi_in Twitter account, which is the Prime Minister’s personal website, the cybercriminal reportedly sent out posts seeking donations for the PM National Relief Fund for COVID-19 using crypto currency. “Yes, this account is hacked by John Wick (hckindia@tutanota.Com), We have not hacked Paytm Mall,” another message had said.