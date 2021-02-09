Actor-activist Deep Sidhu arrested

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu wanted in connection with the Red Fort violence on Republic Day has been arrested by the Delhi Police, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrest was made by a team of Delhi Police’s Special Cell, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.

The police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Sidhu’s arrest.

After the Republic Day 26 violence that had left over 500 security personnel injured and one protestor dead, Sidhu was posting videos on social media.

“Sidhu was in contact with a woman friend who lives in California. He used to make videos and send it to her, and she used to upload them on his Facebook account,” police sources said.

Sidhu kept changing his locations to evade arrest, they said.