Actor-director Rajiv Kapoor dies at 58

Actor-director Rajiv Kapoor, son of celebrated filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor, died on Tuesday due to heart attack. He was 58.

Brother Randhir Kapoor said Rajiv Kapoor died due to heart attack “He passed away about 1.30 pm due to heart attack,” Randhir Kapoor told PTI.

Rajiv Kapoor made his acting debut with 1983 film “Ek Jaan Hain Hum”, but made first appearance as a leading man in blockbuster “Ram Teri Ganga Maili” (1985), which was Raj Kapoor’s last directorial venture.

He went on to feature in films like “Aasmaan”, “Lover Boy”, “Zabardast” and “Hum To Chale Pardes”.

Rajiv Kapoor’s last film as a leading man was 1990’s “Zimmedaar”. A lesser known face from the famous Kapoor film clan, he then made a switch to production and direction.

His first production was “Henna” (1991), directed by his brother RandhirKapoor.

In 1996, Rajiv Kapoor made his feature directorial debut with “PremGranth”, starring Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit.

He also produced the Rishi Kapoor-directed 1999 romance drama “AaAbLautChalen”.Rajiv Kapoor was the youngest among three brothers and two sisters — RandhirKapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain. His eldest sister Ritu Nanda and brother Rishi Kapoor passed away in January and April last year.